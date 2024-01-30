Watch Now
Florida doctor charged with video voyeurism, tampering with evidence

Posted at 9:28 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 21:28:22-05

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales doctor was arrested Monday afternoon after the Lake Wales Police Department found he was secretly recording a changing room within his office.

Detectives launched the investigation after learning that 38-year-old Dr. Pola Gayed, doctor of physical therapy (DPT) at Ava Rehab Clinic, asked a juvenile to get undressed and put on a gown before receiving treatment.

He then directed them to a specific changing room where once undressed, they noticed a partially hidden Ring camera with the blue record light on.

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Gayed on Monday afternoon for video voyeurism and tampering with evidence, both 3rd-degree felonies.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at the clinic, where they recovered a Ring camera concealed in the patient changing room.

