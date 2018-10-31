Disney World employee helps wife fight lung cancer with inventive 'Pumpkin House' display

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Christopher Bailey is helping his wife Adriana fight Stage 4 adenocarcinoma the best way he knows: with his love of Disney's Haunted Mansion ride and all things Halloween.

Bailey and Adriana both work at Disney World.

In the front yard and garage of their Davenport home, Bailey created “Pumpkin House Fights Cancer.” The sprawling trick-or-treat paradise features a hi-tech homage to his favorite spooky ride and more than 300 pop-culture-referencing pumpkins he carved out of foam.

“I want this to be an experience that inspires people,” says Bailey, who works in Disney World’s entertainment division. “And an experience that helps people with cancer.”

The haunt is free and an Instagrammer's dream.

Christopher is also hoping to raise awareness and donations for Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center through his playful, if incredibly detail-oriented creativity. Moffit is where Adriana is receiving treatment. The lung cancer she has is not caused by smoking and the cancer failed to respond to chemotherapy treatments.

Disney diehards will appreciate classic touches, including ghostly heads singing “Grim Grinning Ghosts” and Madame Leota herself communicating with the spirits.

Donations made to Christopher's GoFundMe page will go to Moffitt and to making his display even better next year.

You can visit the Pumpkin House Fights Cancer display for yourself by driving on Interstate 4 and getting off at either Exit 55 or Exit 58.