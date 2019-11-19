LAKELAND, Fla. -- Two toddlers and an infant were airlifted to the hospital after a SUV smashed into a home daycare Tuesday.

The Lakeland Fire Department responded to the call of a vehicle vs. home crash near the 1500 block of West 7th Street in Lakeland at approximately 4:55 p.m.

Officials said the driver of the Dodge stopped in an attempt to avoid hitting a bush and then began to move forward. While the vehicle was moving forward, the SUV suddenly accelerated and crashed into the front of the home.

A total of four children were inside the room at the time. Two children, both 2-years-old, were injured along with an 8-month-old. All three were flown to hospitals in Tampa for treatment. The fourth child had no injuries.

The three injured children were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. All children appeared to be in stable condition, however, one child's condition changed to critical at the hospital.

The driver, 79-year-old Mildred Green, was interviewed during the investigation. She is the mother-in-law of the homeowner.

According to online records, the daycare is licensed.

