Video shows deadly shootout that left deputy injured suspect dead

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Corporal Matt Aiken and K9 Taco were chasing a man suspected of breaking into cars.

They hopped a fence, but according to the Pinellas Sheriff, Zion Bostick was on the other side, hiding behind a house.

The incident happened on March 12 in the 6300 block of 60th Avenue North, an unincorporated area of the county.

The Pinellas Sheriff's office says Bostick had a lengthy criminal history and told family members he didn't want to return to prison.

"When I rounded the corner, he already had the gun pointed at me. I had zero time," said Aiken.

We aren't showing the video of Aiken getting shot because it's graphic, but he was hit in the neck, hand, and leg.

Investigators say Bostick then shot at Sgt. Jake Viano, but K9 Taco bit Bostick, giving Viano time to fire back, killing Bostick.

"Once the gun pointed at me, I knew I was behind the eight ball at that point. So I just planted my right foot and jumped, left behind some debris that was behind the house. And once I was able to unholster, he had his opportunity and it was going to be our turn," said Viano.

Aiken wasn't breathing after he was shot, but fellow deputies and paramedics performed CPR to revive him.

We were there when after nearly a week in the hospital, Aiken was cleared to return home, greeted by dozens of fellow law enforcement officers.

He said doctors told him he should make a full recovery.

"All three of my injuries between the leg, wrist, and neck, all three of them missed anything vital. It's just nothing short of amazing," said Aiken.

Aiken hasn't seen the body camera video.

And says he doesn't want to.

But he wants to return to work with Taco again by his side.