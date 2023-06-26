Watch Now
Troopers search for man who fled traffic stop on I-275 in Pinellas Co.

Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 26, 2023
The Florida Highway Patrol said a search is underway for a man who fled a traffic stop and subsequent crash in Pinellas County on Monday morning.

According to FHP, a trooper tried to stop a vehicle on I-275 and 54th Street, but the vehicle didn't stop, which led to a chase. The vehicle overturned at Gandy and I-275, and the man ran away.

FHP said troopers and local law enforcement are searching for the man.

Troopers didn't release any information on what led to the initial traffic stop or a description of the suspect.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

