Tampa Bay pipe band St. Paddy’s Day tradition since 1969

LARGO, Fla. — When it comes to music on St. Patrick’s Day, there is one instrument that reins supreme above all the rest, both in volume and tradition. We’re talking about the bagpipes.

One of the country’s oldest pipe bands is right here in Tampa Bay — St. Andrew’s Pipes & Drums.

“If you ever see a pipe band coming down the road, it just gives you goosebumps,” said Bob Barrie.

The St. Andrew’s Pipes and Drums have been a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Tampa Bay since 1969.

“Everyone wants to buy us a beer, but pipers can’t drink until they are finished playing,” said Barrie.

From parades to festivals to TV interviews, throughout the month of March, this nonprofit pack of pipers is booked solid, but luckily they never run out of air.

“The first time you do it, your heart is up in your throat because you are so nervous but after that, it's just a blast. It’s so much fun when people really appreciate it. That’s really what makes the event,” said Nick Campbell.

George Murphy is from Dublin. He said this group just feels like home. However, March 17 is celebrated a bit differently where he is from.

“Totally different, it’s a religious holiday back in Ireland, and here in the United States, it’s one big festival, it's a big party,” said Murphy.

While the beat goes on for Bunny Pearce, she has been a member of the St. Andrews’ Pipes and Drums for 48 years.

“Believe it or not, I have groupies. I’ve been in this game long enough,” said Pearce.

You could say every day this group gets together is like St. Patrick’s Day.

“The camaraderie, the camaraderie, it’s unbelievable,” said Barrie.

To see the St. Andrew’s Pipes & Drums in person, they’ll be performing at Mickey Quinn's in Seminole at 4 p.m. and Three Birds Tavern in St. Pete at 7 p.m. on March 17.

For more information on joining St. Andrew’s Pipes & Drums click here.