St. Petersburg police investigate shootings that left two men dead

Two men were found shot at two different locations in St Petersburg. Police responded to a report of a person bleeding at around 7 p.m. Sunday night. Police found two scenes. One at the 3200 block of 11th Avenue South and another at 20th Avenue North and 29th Street North. One man was dead at each location. Both men were believed to be shot and died from the injuries.

The names of the two people shot have not been released.

Police believe that the two shootings are connected and do not believe that this is an ongoing threat to the public.

