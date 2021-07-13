St. Pete Police searching for man who robbed Bank OZK

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed the Bank OZK (located at 6100 4th St. N) in St. Petersburg on Friday just before 6 p.m.

According to authorities, after passing a note to a teller which stated that he had a gun, the suspect left the scene in a white four-door sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt, but cameras got a good look at the suspect before he left the area. Detectives believe the suspect may have ties to the Sarasota area, but encourage anyone who has seen him, knows where he is or has any information about the robbery to call St. Pete Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Anonymous tips can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD and tips to TIP411.