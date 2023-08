PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an altercation that left a 17-year-old dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that the altercation began at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday between two groups in the alley near 6th Avenue South between 29th and 31st Street South.

Several shots were fired, injuring two people.

A 17-year-old boy died of his injuries after being transported to the hospital, while an 18-year-old man suffered minor injuries.