St. Pete couple accused of sexual battery after 'befriending' group of women downtown, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A couple was arrested for sexual battery after the man assaulted a victim while the woman held her down, according to officials.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the couple, Alec Farwell, 34, and Gracie Mowery, 26, "befriended" a group of young women downtown on the evening of Oct. 13. Then, around 1 a.m. on Oct. 14, they invited the women back to their apartment at 225 1st Avenue North to swim in their pool.

Farwell then allegedly carried the victim back to the apartment while her friends were swimming in the pool.

Police said Mowery helped hold the victim down while Farwell sexually assaulted her until the victim was able to escape and call the police.

Farwell was charged with sexual battery, while Mowery was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

As of right now, there is no information from police if there are more victims.