St. Pete City Council set to vote on housing assistance plan

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday, the St Petersburg City Council will vote on their local housing assistance plan, which they submit to the state every three years.

The vote comes the morning after a group of local faith leaders held a vigil calling on the mayor to commit to more affordable housing for low-income families.

“I think the affordability piece is critical because we are St. Pete. This is a pillar that the mayor has built an agenda upon, and it is a ten-year plan for affordability,” Avery Slyker said.

Slyker is one of the directors for Housing and Community Development in St Pete. She explained the housing assistance plan is just part of the bigger affordable housing piece.

If the council green lights the plan, she said, then it will then be sent up to the Florida Finance Corporation. Once they approve it, funding from the Florida Housing Corporation comes back down to the city level.

“Our plan that we're going to be approving is really looking at a few different buckets of where the money can go,” Slyker said.

She said that this year's plan includes a large chunk of money for the purchase assistance program, which helps people pay for the down payment and closing costs.

Part of the funding goes to the rehabilitation of St. Pete homes and also to construction so they can build more affordable housing units.

“As more individuals are moving in, we need to have the accessible units to those within low, very low and moderate incomes as well as preservation of what we currently have,” Slyker said.

If the plan is approved, the city will see the funding this summer.