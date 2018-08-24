Police: Former president of jr. football program spent almost $30,000 on clothes, shoes

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The former president of a junior football program in Clearwater bought shoes, Victoria's Secret clothing and car insurance using the team's bank account, stealing almost $30,000.

The Clearwater Police Departments says 32-year-old Curresa Polks was the president of the Countryside Jr. Cougars from June 2017 until July 2018.

Bank statements show that Polks was making personal purchases that were not related to the team, police say. She bought Orlando Magic tickets, tickets to the UF games, car insurance, cable, shoes and clothing.

"It's heartbreaking, it's a family member. It's not just the president of a league," said Rick Millian. He's the new president of the league. He's in charge of cleaning up after board members ousted Polks.

Police say most of the purchases were made outside of the team's active season.

"Board members kept asking for financials for access to bank account and they weren't getting it," said Millian of the red flags which placed Polks on the board's focus.

At the end of July, another board member was placed on the bank account because of issues with payments and equipment not being delivered. Before that, Polks was the only person with access to the CenterState Bank account.

"One person should never have enough power to do this by themselves ever again," said Millian.

The league has made changes in how they handle their finances to be more transparent. Now, multiple members have access to the account. They've added a treasurer position to keep a close watch on their finances. Plus, on a regular basis, printouts of their bank statements will be posted in their office.

League members and coaches have kept the kids insulated from the alleged criminal acts of their former president.

"If the parents are affected financially that's ok but we can't let it affect the kids because some of them this is all they have right now."

Police say the total loss is approximately $29,000. They arrested Polks on Thursday and she is now facing a charge for felony scheme to defraud.

She is being held on $50,000 bond.