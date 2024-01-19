Pinellas County students pack 20,000 dry meals to help people in need

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Students at Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School in Seminole had a lofty goal on Friday: to pack 20,000 dry meals for people in need and help fight global hunger.

“We’re partnering with an organization called Rise Against Hunger through our community partner, Rotary International. We have a high school version of Rotary called Interact Club here, and we thought it was a great opportunity to expose our kids to some service projects and get them involved with helping others in the community,” said Josh Wolfenden, the school’s principal.

Students were stationed at different tables, where they filled bags with things like soy, corn, dried vegetables, and rice.

“To me, the main goal is just to give the students the chance to give back to their community and think about something that’s bigger than themselves,” said Wolfenden.

The bags made their way through the different steps until they were sealed and boxed up.

“This is a really important event for us to be able to feel that reward and give back to other people,” said Roxanne Rodriguez, a 12th-grade student at Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School.