Pinellas County Schools announce closures as Florida continues to monitor Tropical Storm Ian

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools (PCS) announced school closures for next week while Florida continues to monitor Tropical Storm Ian.
PCS stated that schools will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 27 to Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Since Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners and Pinellas County Emergency Management will be activating shelters to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, Palm Harbor University High School, Dunedin Highland Middle School and John Hopkins Middle School, all designated as special needs shelters, will have an early release and after-school activities will be canceled on Monday, Sept. 26.
Schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 29.
PCS stated that all updates will be shared using the following methods:
• A recorded phone message to all employees and families
• Email message to all employees and families
• Text message to all registered users (opt-in by texting YES to 67587)
• Information posted on the district website: www.pcsb.org/weather
• Information will be shared with local TV, radio, print and online news outlets
• Information posted on district’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
• Emergency Information Phone Line: (727) 588-6424. Call the Emergency Information Phone Line to hear a recorded update.