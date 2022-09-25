Pinellas County Schools announce closures as Florida continues to monitor Tropical Storm Ian

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools (PCS) announced school closures for next week while Florida continues to monitor Tropical Storm Ian.

PCS stated that schools will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 27 to Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Since Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners and Pinellas County Emergency Management will be activating shelters to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, Palm Harbor University High School, Dunedin Highland Middle School and John Hopkins Middle School, all designated as special needs shelters, will have an early release and after-school activities will be canceled on Monday, Sept. 26.

Schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 29.

PCS stated that all updates will be shared using the following methods: