Pinellas County organization sees increase in the number of food-insecure people this Thanksgiving

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This Thanksgiving, local organizations are working to keep the community fed. Non-profits all over the Tampa Bay Area are serving meals to those who are food insecure.

Serving the community is what Anthony Frazier loves to do most.

“It’s humbling and very rewarding," he said.

He’s the chef at St. Vincent De Paul CARES, an organization that helps feed people who are food insecure.

“That’s our mission…to nourish souls. It brings people together, especially around this time," said Frazier.

He spent days preparing a Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

“We have turkey, yams, we have macaroni and cheese and collard greens," said Frazier.

This Thanksgiving, the organization said it’s feeding more people than ever before.

“Those numbers continue to rise, not just because it’s Thanksgiving, but I think the way the state of the economy is in, and prices have not come down post-pandemic. People are really struggling," said Michael Raposa, CEO of the organization.

Organizers at St. Vincent De Paul CARES say this Thanksgiving they are feeding up to 600 people, which is double the number they saw last Thanksgiving, but they say this brand new state-of-the-art kitchen is helping to make sure everyone’s belly is full.

Raposa says he had to upgrade their kitchen to keep up with demand.

“It’s almost doubled in size, and the way it was restructured and reorganized, they aren’t stepping on each other anymore," said Raposa.

Raposa and Frazier are preparing for the busiest holiday season ever for their food kitchen but are grateful to be able to help.

“They love the atmosphere of being a family and being one with us," said Frazier.

“It’s an incredible gift to be able to look one by one in the eyes of the poor…our organization believes that when we do that, we see our maker," said Raposa.

