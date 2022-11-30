Pinellas County man arrested, accused of attempted murder: PCSO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO said that on Tuesday, Nov. 29, deputies arrived at 66th Lane North in St. Petersburg around 4:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Deputies found Damian de Leon, 27, in the street and David de Leon Jr., 30, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

David was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Detectives opened an investigation and learned that Damian and David were the only ones home during the shooting. They said that when Damian called 911, he admitted to shooting David out of self-defense.

There were no signs of a struggle, and Damian was uninjured. Detectives stated that since there was no evidence to support Damian's self-defense claim, he was determined to be the aggressor.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Damian had pending active probable cause for his arrest for two counts of possession of cocaine and two counts of sale and delivery of cocaine for an unrelated incident.

Damian was transported to Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of sale and delivery of a controlled substance.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when further details are provided.