Pinellas County couple arrested for allegedly exposing 2 children to fentanyl

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested for allegedly exposing two children to fentanyl in June.

On June 10, deputies said they found an unresponsive 2-year-old child at the home in Dunedin. Officials said the child was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to PCSO, medical tests were conducted on the child, and detectives were informed the child tested positive for fentanyl. PCSO said the child went into respiratory arrest and required several doses of Narcan.

PCSO detectives said the child's parents, Jessica Ceron, 36, and Dexter Evans, 38, were in the home at the time.

During their investigation, detectives learned a second child, who was also in the home at the time, was displaying similar symptoms the days before.

Detectives said Ceron and Evans denied knowing the children were exposed to fentanyl during an interview. According to PCSO, Ceron admitted to smoking rolled cigarettes she believed had "molly" in them on June 7.

On September 7, detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit said Evans and Ceron were arrested and each charged with two counts of child neglect. They were transported to Pinellas County Jail without incident.