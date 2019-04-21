Pinellas County caretaker arrested for attacking disabled man with frying pan, records show

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A caretaker in Pinellas County is facing multiple charges after she was arrested for attacking a disabled man with a frying pan, according to arrest records.

Darnika Martin, 29, was caught on video yelling at the victim and running at him while holding the pan over her head, according to the records.

She slapped him with her empty hand then attempted to hit him over the head with the pan, records state. The victim covered his head and was hit on his hand instead, according to records.

Martin worked at the group home for mentally and physically disabled adults, and knew the victim suffered from mental disabilities before the incident authorities say.

Martin was arrested by Pinellas Park Police on two counts of abuse or neglect of a disabled person.