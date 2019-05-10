Officials investigating what caused a large hole to open up on Tarpon Springs High School campus

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Officials with the City of Tarpon Springs are investigating what caused a large hole to open up on the Tarpon Springs High School campus on Friday morning.

Action Air 1 flew over the scene on Friday to find what looks like a large hole forming from three smaller holes.

The hole is located near the Culinary Arts building and students who were in that building have been moved to another part of campus out of an abundance of caution, according to the Pinellas County School District.

The area is restricted from students and staff.

