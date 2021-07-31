Neighbors find two deer hit by an arrow

PALM HARBOR, FLA.- — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report regarding two injured deer in a Palm Harbor neighborhood on Thursday.

State wildlife officers responded to the Lansbrook Community in Palm Harbor on Thursday, July 29.

Neighbors took photos of the deer injured by a bow and arrow. The arrow is still visible in the deer's neck. Another deer was injured in the leg.

"It's horrifying to see an animal walking around with an arrow through its neck. It's disturbing, very disturbing," said Nancy Bloch.

Bloch runs a community Facebook page called, "East Lake Wildlife." People post photos of wildlife and report any injured animals they may see.

"It's all about if an animal needs help, they'll post and say where can I get some help? We have rehabbers that we work with and try to get the animals the help that they need," said Bloch.

FWC officials said they searched for the injured deer, but could not locate them. Neighbors said the deer was spotted again on Friday.

"I would like for this deer with the arrow through the neck to be able to get the help it needs and get the arrow out. I hope that happens," said Bloch.

"The deer that has the arrow through the leg has a baby in tow that one is walking as well, but it's taking care of a baby."

East Lake Wildlife

The FWC takes these reports very seriously and encourages the public to report any sightings or any information regarding this incident to the FWC by calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Neighbors said they are offering a $500 dollar reward.

