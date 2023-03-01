Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man shot while sitting inside car at Tarpon Springs home

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 10:33:44-05

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was shot while sitting inside his car on Tuesday night in Tarpon Springs.

Police said they received a call around 10:18 p.m. about a shooting on South Grosse Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot inside his car in front of a house. Police added the shooter was also in a vehicle, a white four-door sedan.

The victim was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.