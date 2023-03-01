Man shot while sitting inside car at Tarpon Springs home

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was shot while sitting inside his car on Tuesday night in Tarpon Springs.

Police said they received a call around 10:18 p.m. about a shooting on South Grosse Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot inside his car in front of a house. Police added the shooter was also in a vehicle, a white four-door sedan.

The victim was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.