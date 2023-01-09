Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man in critical condition after shooting near St. Pete basketball courts

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 4:55 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 04:55:51-05

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in St. Petersburg on Sunday night.

St. Petersburg Police Department said they received calls about a shooting in Fossil Park at 6635 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street North

Around 8:15 p.m., police said they arrived at the scene to find a man in his 30s near the basketball courts who had gotten into an altercation that escalated into shots being fired.

The man was then taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Officials said no suspect is in custody yet and that they anticipate more information on Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.