Man hospitalized after driving SUV into pond, FHP says

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after losing control of his SUV and driving into a pond Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was driving a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe west on State Road 580 near Rigsby Lane when he lost control during a left curve.

The SUV entered the north shoulder of the road before hitting a chain link fence, fence posts, and a left arrow directional sign. The SUV then fell down an embankment, struck a culvert, and went into the pond, where it submerged to the bottom of its frame.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information at this time about what caused the driver to lose control.