Man dies after crashing car, fleeing on foot, FHP says

Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 08:34:18-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after crashing his car and then fleeing on foot Sunday evening in Pinellas County, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Bay Pines Boulevard west of Seahorse Drive when the 57-year-old driver lost control.

The truck collided with the median before it was redirected across the road. It then traveled through a fence and struck a parked landscape truck.

After the crash, FHP said the driver fled the scene but was located unconscious by Pinellas County deputies shortly after. The deputies administered aid, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

