Man accused of attacking two teens at skate park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man for fighting two 15-year-old's at Indian Rocks Beach Skate Park. According to arrest documents, Shane Dimora shoved and punched one teen, then shoved another.

Dimora wouldn't speak with ABC Action News about the allegations. He told deputies that the teens called him a name before he pushed one of the teens.

Arrest documents say he pushed the first teen off of a skate ramp. The child fell 4 feet, landing on his back. Dimora then got on top of the child and started punching him. When another teen tried to break the fight up, Dimora pushed him.

The teens told deputies that Dimora said "I am from New York. I don't f*** around," prior to the attack.