Lawsuit filed by mother of 15-year-old that died in a boat crash in St. Petersburg in March

- Breck Moorefield, the mother of Collin Moorefield, the 15-year-old boy who died during a boat crash on March 3, has filed a lawsuit against the family of the boy who was driving the boat during the crash.
- She filed the lawsuit on August 12.
- She is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.
- In the Lawsuit, Moorefield claims the parents of the 15-year-old driver bought the teen the boat so their son could take friends out on the water alone, without supervision, “adult supervision and/or a lookout.
- According to the lawsuit, the 15-year-old driver told witnesses he looked down at his phone when the crashed happened.
- Both Moorefiled and the driver were thrown from the boat during the crash.
- We’ve reached out to the law firm representing the Moorefield's. We are still waiting for a response.
