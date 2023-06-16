Group urges St. Pete city leaders to choose people over developers during Gas Plant District redevelopment

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens gathered outside St. Pete City Hall to urge city leaders to choose people over developers.

Nearly 40 years ago, the Historic Gas Plant community members were displaced by the pursuit of Major League Baseball and the construction of Tropicana Field.

"Like so many other black communities that were thriving, thriving, and suddenly they're lost by one means or another," said Bishop Manuel Sykes with Bethel Community Baptist Church.

About three dozen people gathered on Thursday outside St. Pete City Hall. Members of the organization, Faith in Florida also joined the group. The organization is made up of community leaders and congregations.

The group chanted, "St. Pete is not for sale."

Earlier this year, Mayor Ken Welch announced Hines & Tampa Bay Rays won the bid to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District. The project would happen in phases and include affordable housing, business spaces, parks, and an African American History Museum.

"We want to make sure that former residents and black residents and all residents are really included in that process and benefit in that process instead of seeking profit," said Nick Carey with Faith in Florida.

Carey said the Historic Gas Plant neighborhood was a vibrant, thriving community of predominantly Black residents. He wants the new development to be focused on former residents, their descendants, and the residents of South St. Petersburg.