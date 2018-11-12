Four Pinellas County high school students create app to help veterans

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Four Pinellas County students in are doing their part of help veterans across the country.

Yen Le, Oanh Le, Chau Nguyen, and Thao Vo are in Pinells Park High School's STEM club.

They took on U.S. Representative Charlie Crist's Congressional App Challenge. Through the challenge, they learned that many veterans have a hard time finding access to transportation, healthcare, and housing.

The girls spent time creating an app to make the process easier and won!

"We believe that everyone has the capability to do this, especially women. And that we want to be an inspiration for others around us to do the same or follow in the same steps," says Thao Vo.

The app will be used by the Department of Veterans Affairs, recognized by Congress and the girls will get to go Washington, D.C. as it's presented at the Capitol Building.