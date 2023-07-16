Watch Now
FHP looking for driver in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist with serious injuries

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 15:08:11-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are looking for the driver of a Tesla Model 3 after they collided with a motorcycle and fled the scene, leaving the motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The driver of the Tesla was traveling westbound on the Gandy Bridge at high speed, according to FHP.

They then overtook and collided with a Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle. The motorcyclist overturned upon impact.

Troopers located vehicle parts at the crash scene, which directly tied the suspect vehicle to the crash.

The Tesla was located at the owner's residence, a Largo apartment complex. The vehicle was later seized as evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the driver's identity is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

