Dunedin community works to bounce back from damage caused by tornadoes

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFTS) — Two days ago, tornadoes tore through parts of the Tampa Bay area. Since then, recovery efforts have been swift.

On a typical Saturday, the Causeway Plaza in Dunedin is busy. But this Saturday, wood covered most windows, and closed signs were posted for all visitors.

At Happy Cactus, the doors stood open, but not for customers. Staff moved furniture from inside the restaurant. Pieces of the ceiling littered the floor. The owner showed ABC Action News the damage fallen pictures did to the floors.

"It hit the floor. You see it's broken. So all of the broken ones, if we leave like that, it's a handmade floor, it'll get worse," said owner Alma Hernandez.

Multiple businesses are also left without air conditioning. Happy Cactus will likely reopen for takeout only this week as long as insurance and air conditioner repairs happen quickly.

Just behind the plaza, evidence of the tornado was less apparent at Coastal Christian Church.

"Just the way the community has reached out has been amazing. I had a group of teenage boys on their bikes come by and offer to help move pumpkins around, and it's been amazing," said Youth Program Director Katie Van Gessel.

ABC Action News was there as volunteers rebuilt the pumpkin patch. Rebuilding is also happening inside the church. It was destroyed by a fire in May.

"It's just a lot of faith. When things happen like that, you have to either give up and be done or say God will make a way. Like I said before, we have an amazing church family that comes together. We'll rebuild and come back together in our home church. It'll be even better than it was before."

This small sign of moving forward is great for the church. The pumpkin patch is a big fundraiser, supporting their Christmas programs for the youth.

The church has a goal of opening the sanctuary back up before the end of the year. Until then, services continue in a nearby temporary location.