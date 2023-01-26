Current, former teachers share stress of the job during challenging climate

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — From pushes to ban certain courses to challenges over books in schools, pressure is mounting for some teachers as they try to do their job.

“When you watch a student have that moment of realization, have that aha moment, it is really rewarding,” said Travis Lueth, who teaches 9th and 10th-grade intensive reading.

Challenges have been piling up, from staffing levels to added responsibilities.

“We just keep having more and more things put on our plate,” said Lueth. “The political climate has really changed. It’s made things really dicey in terms of people feeling very afraid of what they’re allowed to talk about, what they’re allowed to teach, what types of materials and books they’re allowed to use in the classroom because people are afraid of the types of repercussions.”

Patrick Mugan had been a teacher for about seven years but is no longer in the profession and moved out of Florida.

“I’m already worried about am I going to be able to keep my job because I can’t keep up with these unrealistic expectations, but now am I going to keep my job because I’m doing what’s right by my student?” said Mugan.

Mugan said he knows personally several teachers who’ve moved on from the job.

“It’s at a point where it’s just too much mentally for people to deal with because all these things that we’re talking about have nothing to do with actually doing the job,” said Mugan.

Still, teachers will tell you they do it because they love the kids, and they try to find a balance between the pressure and the need to teach the next generation.

“I just remind myself that I’m there for the students, that they still not only deserve a quality education but have a right to a quality education,” said Lueth.