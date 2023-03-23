Car crash hits water main in St. Pete, causes depression

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) is asking drivers to avoid the area of 9th Ave N and 58th St. N after a car hits a water main and caused a depression in the road.

Business access is not affected, according to authorities.

The crash involved a water main and caused a depression in the road. At least thru Thursday, No westbound traffic from 9th Av N and 58 St N. No eastbound traffic from 9th Av N and Tyrone. Business access not affected. https://t.co/jVsvCb76jC pic.twitter.com/pxTfiAqHnn — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 23, 2023

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.