Car crash hits water main in St. Pete, causes depression

Posted at 9:07 PM, Mar 22, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) is asking drivers to avoid the area of 9th Ave N and 58th St. N after a car hits a water main and caused a depression in the road.

Business access is not affected, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

