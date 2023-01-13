Cold weather shelters open in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience temperatures that will fall into the 50s.

Pinellas County opens its cold weather shelters between November and March every time the "feels like" temperature drops below 40 degrees.

On Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, shelters will open in Pinellas to give those in need a place to stay.

If you or someone you know is in need of a place to stay during the cold weather, Pinellas County will have shelters opened in the following areas.



Clearwater

First United Methodist Church - 411 Turner Street, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Refuge Outreach Church - 606 Alden Avenue, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m

Pinellas Park

Boys and Girls Club - 7790 61st Street North, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Church - 6330 54th Avenue North, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. WestCare Turning Point - 1810 5th Avenue North, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Unitarian Universalist Church - 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This location requires the use of stairs Salvation Army - 310 14th Avenue South, 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club - 111 West Lime Street, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



If you would like to sign up to volunteer or would like more information, click here.