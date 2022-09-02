Clearwater community remembers 15-year-old killed walking to bus stop

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Through song, candles and tears 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was remembered at a vigil Thursday.

"He was a good friend," said Aidan Kaminsky.

Kaminsky told ABC Action News that Ethan was one of the first friends that he met after transferring to Largo High School more than a year ago.

And Kaminsky said he'll miss the simple things—like a game of cards after class.

"Near the end of every choir [class] Ethan, me, and a couple of other buddies would break out Uno," Kaminsky said.

Weiser died on August 26, after being hit by a car while crossing Belleair road in Clearwater to get to his school bus stop. FHP said the driver didn't see Ethan, because it was too dark.

Weiser's uncle, Matt Croasmun, told ABC Action News he'll miss what could have been.

"What impact [that] he could have had. If he had this impact at 15, what impact would he have when he was 20 and 30?" Croasmun said.

And in the wake of this loss, Croasmun said he'd like Ethan's legacy to lead to safety along the road for others.

RELATED:



"How can we make it reflective? How can we illuminate it? How can we create a zone or create a path to let drivers know, um, that there's something or somebody in the road, right?" he said,

To help push Ethan's legacy forward, Croasmun has also been speaking at local government meetings. Thursday, he shared his safety suggestions with the Clearwater City Commission. He also called for the commission to partner with the Pinellas County School District to update their policies on school bus stop placement.

In the wake of Ethan's death, there have also been questions about the placement of the bus stop that Ethan was trying to get to.

The Pinellas County School District previously told ABC Action News that the bus stop adheres to "state standards" on busing. Here's a link to the state statutes that the district said shape those standards.