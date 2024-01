ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ahead of potential coastal flooding impact on Tuesday, the City of St. Petersburg is opening sandbag sites across the area.

The sites listed below will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Stormwater Pavement Traffic Opps HQ, 1744 9th Ave. N

Mangrove Bay Golf Course, 875 62nd Ave. NE

Lake Maggiore Shelter Area, 3601 Dr. MLK St. S

Additionally, City crews are delivering sandbags door-to-door in Shore Acres and Riviera Bay neighborhoods.