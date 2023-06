CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to an unresponsive child in a pool.

Officials said around 6:14 p.m., a child was reported unresponsive in a pool in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue. The child was a boy just under two years old.

Authorities said the boy was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

