Care worker steals $2K ring from legally blind dementia patient, pawns it for $21

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An employee at an assisted living facility in Pinellas County stole a $2,400 ring from an 80-year-old dementia patient and pawned it for $21, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kayla Henderson, 27, was employed as a health care professional at the Curlew Care Assisted Living Facility in Clearwater when she stole the ring from the patent. Paperwork shows that Henderson was assigned to the legally blind victim who suffers from strokes and dementia.

The affidavit says that ring was so tight on the victim's finger that Henderson must have used soap or lotion to pry it off. Afterward, she pawned it at a local Value Pawn store for $21.

Henderson is being charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property, according to the affidavit.