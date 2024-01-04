Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Bicyclist, 19, in critical condition after getting hit by car in Clearwater

police generic crime scene
File
police generic crime scene
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 09:02:25-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Clearwater Wednesday evening.

Officials said Carlos Jimenez Velasquez, 19, was crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Corolla around 6:40 p.m. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

They added that Velasquez was not in a crosswalk or crossing at an intersection.

Velasquez was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he remains in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay were closed for a few hours while officials investigated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.