Bicyclist, 19, in critical condition after getting hit by car in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Clearwater Wednesday evening.

Officials said Carlos Jimenez Velasquez, 19, was crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Corolla around 6:40 p.m. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

They added that Velasquez was not in a crosswalk or crossing at an intersection.

Velasquez was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he remains in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay were closed for a few hours while officials investigated.