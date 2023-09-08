Army Corps of Engineers to hold briefing Friday on beach renourishment projects

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Army Corps of Engineers is holding a press briefing on Friday morning to address the beach renourishment projects put on hold a few months ago in Pinellas County.

Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge ripped through our coastal communities, creating an even worse situation for the already eroded beaches. Disappearing coastlines could have major environmental and economic impacts.

The briefing, which starts at 10 a.m., will address the district's planning and implementation of the Pinellas County Shore Protection Project. Locals are hoping that means they will move forward with the project.

Hundreds of people from Pinellas County beach towns are pushing the Army Corps of Engineers to get the beach renourishment projects done.

“After the hurricane passed through, I started a group called Saving Our Sand Pinellas and its quickly grown to 700 members in just a couple days,” J.T. Corralles said.

Many people said they hope the Corps is making changes to the policy so they can move forward with the project. It requires 100% of property owners on the beachfront to sign a perpetual easement, signing over access to their land.

The word perpetual turned some homeowners away.

“I think the document has to be adjusted in a couple ways. Maybe the word perpetuity is taken out, and also the 100% signatures is not realistic either, so I think the only way it gets resolved is for the Corps to be flexible and make some adjustments in what they’re asking the homeowners to sign,” Mike Fowler said.

Fowler owns a beach chair rental company on Indian Rocks Beach. He said it's simple — with no beach, he has no business. That's the case for a lot of people who live and work in these beach towns.

“These communities are dependent on people being here and people enjoying the beaches, so not having it is going to have a significant impact on our businesses," Corralles said.

He said the Saving Our Sand Pinellas group will be out at the briefing today to advocate for the beaches.