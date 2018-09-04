AMBER ALERT: Sketch released of suspect who allegedly knocked out mom before kidnapping 2-year-old

LARGO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy last seen in Largo Saturday night.

According to the Largo Police Department, Jordan Belliveau, 2, and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were offered a ride in a white Toyota Camry by someone they did not know who told them his name was Antwan.

"A short time later (once inside the car) an altercation took place. The mother was struck in the face multiple times and lost consciousness," said Maj. Stephen Slaughter.

Once Jordan's mother regained consciousness Sunday around 1:30 a.m., she found herself in a wooded area at Largo Central Park.

After an extensive search, police did not find Jordan and issued the Amber Alert.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Largo Police released a sketch of the man who allegedly assaulted the mother before kidnapping Jordan.

"Antwan" is described as an African-American male, with gold teeth and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and a white tank top, according to Largo Police.

"At this point, all parents should take good care of their child and make sure that they're not talking to strangers," said Maj. Slaughter. "Do we feel that there's a significant threat to the community at this point...no."

FDLE said "Antwan" could be traveling with Jordan in a 2010 Toyota Camry with a white grill and dark tinted windows. Hanging from the rearview mirror are rosary beads and a black ice air freshener.

ABC Action News learned authorities were at the mother's home on Sunday picking up evidence and trying to determine when was the last time Jordan was there.

On Monday, Largo Police said they located bloody items at the apartment complex, but wouldn't elaborate.

"Devastation. Complete devastation. Our family is hurting and we want him back," said Jessica Belliveau, the child's grandmother.

Major Stephen Slaughter said the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Dive team had been searching a large pond behind the apartment complex Jordan and his mother live in. Following their search at the pond, they would also be searching nearby waterways.

When asked if there were any specific suspicions that led them to search near the apartment complex Maj. Slaughter replied, "We have no specific tips, suspicions or anything like that that are leading us. We are trying to do our due diligence with the information that we have."

HAPPENING NOW: Largo Police having a dog search the pond behind the boy’s home. @abcactionnews #AmberAlert #Florida pic.twitter.com/fkDgCTfA4c — Reporter Adam Z. Winer (@adamzwiner) September 3, 2018

"Anybody who may know the whereabouts of Jordan we urge you to please just take him to a safe place. Safe places are any local fire station or library. No questions asked. Drop Jordan off. We need Jordan back," Maj. Slaughter said.

Jordan's mother has been very cooperative, according to Maj. Slaughter. She told police the reason she took the ride from the stranger was because Jordan was kind of heavy and she didn't want to have to carry him all the way to her destination.

"He's happy. He's playful. He runs around. He always blows kisses to somebody and if you have a cookie, he wants to be your best friend. We just want him home," said Belliveau.

Anyone with information about Jordan and/or the vehicle he could have been taken in is urged to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.

Jordan is described as being 2 feet, 6 inches tall and about 30 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue shirt with a "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks and black and white Nike sneakers. He has a cut that is partially healed on the underside of his chin and birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Maj. Stephen Slaughter provides Monday morning update