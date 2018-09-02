LARGO - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Jordan Belliveau is a black male who was last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo. He is described as being 2 feet, 6 inches tall and about 30 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a blue shirt with a "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks and black and white Nike sneakers. He has a cut that is partially healed on the underside of his chin, and birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Jordan may be in the company of an unidentiifed black man who is about 25 years old with brown hair, brown eyes and who may be wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts with a logo on the front. He has dreadlocks and gold teeth, and may go by the name "Antwan."

The two may be traveling in a gold Toyota Camry.

Anyone with tips should call 727-587-6730 or 911.