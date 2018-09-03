AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was last seen in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy last seen in Largo Saturday night.

According to the Largo Police Department Jordan Belliveau, 2, and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were offered a ride in a white Toyota Camry by someone they did not know who told them his name was Antwan.

"A short time later (once inside the car) an altercation took place. The mother was struck in the face multiple times and lost consciousness," said Maj. Stephen Slaughter.

Once she regained consciousness Sunday around 1:30 a.m., she found herself in a wooded area at Largo Central Park.

After an extensive search, police did not find Jordan and issued the Amber Alert.

Jordan is described as being 2 feet, 6 inches tall and about 30 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue shirt with a "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks and black and white Nike sneakers. He has a cut that is partially healed on the underside of his chin and birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

The man, who gave Jordan and his mother a ride, is about 25 years old with brown hair, brown eyes and who may be wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts with a logo on the front. He has dreadlocks and gold teeth.

They could be traveling in a 2010 Toyota Camry with a white grill and dark tinted windows. Hanging from the rearview mirror are rosary beads and a black ice air freshener.

Anyone with tips should call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.

"At this point, all parents should take good care of their child and make sure that they're not talking to strangers," said Maj. Slaughter. "Do we feel that there's a significant threat to the community at this point...no."

ABC Action News learned authorities were at the mother's home on Sunday picking up evidence and trying to determine when was the last time Jordan was there.