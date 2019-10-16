ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We've heard about porch pirates stealing packages from front doors, but how about a delivery driver?

St. Petersburg Police arrested and charged Dainel Enrique Garcia Zambrano, who delivers Amazon packages, on Tuesday for grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Investigators say Zambrano took several packages straight from his delivery truck to his apartment.

Instead of dropping off several expensive appliances and electronics on the intended doorsteps, officers say Zambrano brought the items to his apartment on Sereno Court in Tampa.

In total, he swiped more than $6,000 in goods over a 2-month period, according to St. Petersburg Police arrest reports. Zambrano only worked as an Amazon employee for 7 months.

Pamela Wright of Tampa says it's upsetting.

“Every day I order off of Amazon and I would be furious, absolutely furious if my packages didn't arrive,” Wright said.

Kenneth Eady also shops on Amazon and agrees.

“I think that’s insane. That’s insanely crazy," Eady said.

Investigators say Zambrano kept some items and sold others using his wife’s Offer Up account.

ABC Action News reporter Sarah Hollenbeck knocked on Zambrano’s door but family members told us “we’re not talking."

Amazon thefts by delivery drivers are rare, according to a review of local police reports. What can be more common is thieves snatching packages off of doorsteps. Two ways to reduce the likelihood of having a package stolen include: Tracking your packages and using Amazon lockers. Amazon lockers are self-service kiosks that provide a place to pick up your package with a unique pickup code.

Customers hope the crime sends a message to company leaders.

“If a company is going to sign on and advertise and supply a service, then they better back it up with the people they hire,” Bob Kay of St. Pete said.

ABC Action News reached out to Amazon regarding the arrest of Zambrano. The company told us the individual is no longer delivering packages for Amazon. They also say Zambrano was hired by a delivery service partner. Due to the active investigation, they directed further questions to law enforcement.