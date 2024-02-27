4-year-old victim identified after being hit by car in Clearwater Beach

The 4-year-old boy who was hit by a car Sunday morning in Clearwater Beach has been identified, authorities said.

Officials identified the victim as Toby Swanson of Fargo, North Dakota. He is still in critical condition at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the call in the 400 block of South Gulfview Boulevard.

The child suffered "potential life-threatening injuries" after he was struck by the car, according to a city of Clearwater press release. He was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter.

The child was struck by a valet driver at the Opal Sands, located at 430 South Gulfview Boulevard.