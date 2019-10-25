21-year-old woman arrested after forcefully grabbing 6-month-old, causing multiple brain bleeds

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested after seriously injuring a 6-month-old baby and causing multiple brain bleeds.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, they began an investigation on Oct. 22 after a 6-month old baby was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital with multiple brain bleeds.

"Paramedics transported the child to the hospital after a family friend noticed the child vomited, was crying excessively, and was stiff and shaking in his sleep," detectives said in a release.

Doctors told detectives the baby "had substantial hemorrhaging on the brain with different stages of healing indicating multiple traumatic incidents, to include a fresh hemorrhage."

On Oct. 24, Paola Perez, from Unincorporated Clearwater, admitted to forcefully grabbing the 6-month old without supporting the baby's head, which caused the baby's "head to jerk back and forth multiple times."

Perez told detectives she did this at least two different times because she was frustrated with the baby.

Perez was arrested, transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

The baby is still at All Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition, according to detectives.