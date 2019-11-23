20-year-old driver arrested after allegedly trying to bait Clearwater officer to race

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 20-year-old driver was arrested after police said he baited the officer to race him.

In an affidavit, police said 20-year-old Connor Michael Proleika was found driving eastbound on Courtney Campbell.

PINELLAS NEWS | The latest headlines from Pinellas County

He was trying to bait a Clearwater police officer to race him. Proleika revved his engine and took off reaching speeds of 124 mph.

Police said he disregarded the safety of other drivers.

The officer did make contact with Proleika and was told that he was just trying to go fast. He also said he didn't know that he was trying to race a police officer.

Proleika was later arrested.