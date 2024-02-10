Watch Now
2 dead in apparent domestic incident in Clearwater

Clearwater Police said a man and a woman are dead after an apparent domestic incident in Clearwater Friday night.
Posted at 11:29 PM, Feb 09, 2024
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police said a man and a woman are dead after an apparent domestic incident in Clearwater Friday night.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a home on the 2300 block of Hillcreek Circle, where they found two people dead inside.

Officials said both victims had suffered gunshot wounds. Police believe the incident was domestic, and the victims knew each other.

The investigation is in its early stages. Clearwater Police will release more information at a later time.

