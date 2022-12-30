17-year-old arrested for other teen's murder

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy is dead. The teen accused of killing him is just 17 years old.

Officers are now working to piece together what led up to it.

Flashing lights and numbered evidence cones mark the somber scene.

A boy too young to drive… gunned down across the street from his middle school.

“I was right there when it happened,” said Solomon Hannah. “I heard shots. And I saw him running across the street. And I see him holding his side.”

Solomon Hannah immediately recognized the victim as 15-year-old Zykiquiro Loftin. A friendly teen he took under his wing.

“I would look out for him. He was like my little brother. And It hurts to see a person die in your face. It hurts,” Hannah said.

Many in the community observed the sad scene.

“I heard people screaming and stuff, so I went downstairs and there’s a whole group of people right here there by the gate,” said Yazzmond Farrar, Lofton’s friend.

She says Loftin left last summer to live with relatives in Georgia because his family wanted him off the street.

“My thoughts were like..it can’t be him,” Farrar said.

She says he only returned around Thanksgiving.

Police are now investigating what was behind the shooting as a community prepares to start a new year missing part of its future.

“He doesn’t deserve this. He deserves to be with him, mamma. Be here with us,” Hannah said.