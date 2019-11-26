13-year-old tells witness 'I did something bad' after killing his grandma, arrest records show

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Arrest documents released by St. Petersburg Police Tuesday reveal new details about the interaction between a 12-year-old witness and the 13-year-old boy now charged with killing his paternal grandmother.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 12-year-old grandchild, who was also in the home during the alleged murder, told detectives he heard the 13-year-old boy yelling from the kitchen of the home at 634 60th Avenue South around 3:30 Monday morning. The 13-year-old told the younger child he “did something bad” and urged the 12-year-old not to call police saying he “needed time to think.”



PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: Police: St. Petersburg woman stabbed to death by her 13-year-old grandson

Arrest records also detail how the 13-year-old had lacerations on his hands, red marks on his body and was covered in blood.

It also stated an electronic alarm system inside the home was still active when officers arrived.

According to St. Petersburg's Police Chief, the children are half brothers. They share the same father but have different mothers.

The 13-year-old faced a judge Tuesday morning and state prosecutors said they had enough evidence to proceed with second degree murder charges.

A sobbing woman who identified herself as the 13-year-old’s mother was wailing in court exclaiming "Oh my boy!" The boy was also comforted by a second relative who told him she loved him and to "keep praying, baby."

The teen will be back in court December 16 and will be held in juvenile detention until then.

Neighbors along 60th Avenue south are still in disbelief.

“It’s just not the same because when you look over at her home, you know she’s no longer there,” Gloria Dandy said with emotion.

Dandy said her own grandchildren constantly begged to go see Gloria Davis next door.

“My grandchildren called her grandma,” she exclaimed.

Dandy says Davis bragged about her grandkids and took advantage of every chance she had to spend time with them.

“Everybody is in disbelief. That’s the feel of the neighborhood,” she added.

As detectives continue to search for a motive, friends, family and even those who simply knew Davis as a friendly mail delivery worker are now trying to cope with the loss of someone they say was truly one of a kind.

“She was fantastic, amazing. An amazing lady who is going to be very very missed by all,” Dandy said.

Jenn Stratton, who says Gloria delivered her mail, says she is simply heartbroken.

“She was a very congenial person. I wish I were more like her,” she said with a sigh.

The State Attorney's Office says it’s too early to know if the teen will be charged as an adult.