PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed one juvenile was shot in Palm Harbor Wednesday afternoon.

According to PCSO, the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Cheltenham Drive. Deputies said one juvenile was transported to the hospital and is stable.

Officials said another juvenile, a suspect, was taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public.

This a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.